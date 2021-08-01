Dedeman owners join forces with TeraPlast and Vrancart to develop recycling business

Romanian investors Dragos and Adrian Paval, the owners of the DIY retail chain Dedeman, plan to set up a business in the packaging waste collection and recycling market.

They have joined forces with major paper, cardboard and packaging producer Vrancart and Somplast, a plastic parts manufacturer, recently taken over by the TeraPlast group, Profit.ro reported.

The new company will operate in the field of collecting and recycling recyclable waste and the transfer of responsibility for packaging waste. Specifically, it will join the 13 Implementation Organizations for Extended Producer Liability Obligations (OIREP), licensed by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests.

The OIREP market has become extremely attractive for many Romanian companies that have set up or are in the shareholding of such organizations. Among them are European Drinks - owned by brothers Ioan and Viorel Micula, Scandia - owned by the Crestin family, De Silva Exclusiv - owned by businessman Virgil Calina, Cramele Recas - the largest local wine producer, Duraziv - owned by entrepreneur Daniel Guzu, and the Annabella store chain - owned by the Mutu family in Valcea county.

The market also includes companies with foreign shareholders, such as cement producer CRH and beer producer Heineken.

OIREPs active on the market in 2019 achieved a cumulative turnover of about EUR 163.7 million, according to Profit.ro calculations. The biggest player was Greenpoint Management, with a turnover of EUR 29.6 million, followed by Fepra International (EUR 26.7 million) and Reciclad`Or (EUR 23.9 million).

(Photo source: Aliaksei Shaviakou/Dreamstime.com)