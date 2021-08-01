Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 08:28
Business

Dedeman owners join forces with TeraPlast and Vrancart to develop recycling business

08 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian investors Dragos and Adrian Paval, the owners of the DIY retail chain Dedeman, plan to set up a business in the packaging waste collection and recycling market.

They have joined forces with major paper, cardboard and packaging producer Vrancart and Somplast, a plastic parts manufacturer, recently taken over by the TeraPlast group, Profit.ro reported.

The new company will operate in the field of collecting and recycling recyclable waste and the transfer of responsibility for packaging waste. Specifically, it will join the 13 Implementation Organizations for Extended Producer Liability Obligations (OIREP), licensed by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests.

The OIREP market has become extremely attractive for many Romanian companies that have set up or are in the shareholding of such organizations. Among them are European Drinks - owned by brothers Ioan and Viorel Micula, Scandia - owned by the Crestin family, De Silva Exclusiv - owned by businessman Virgil Calina, Cramele Recas - the largest local wine producer, Duraziv - owned by entrepreneur Daniel Guzu, and the Annabella store chain - owned by the Mutu family in Valcea county.

The market also includes companies with foreign shareholders, such as cement producer CRH and beer producer Heineken.

OIREPs active on the market in 2019 achieved a cumulative turnover of about EUR 163.7 million, according to Profit.ro calculations. The biggest player was Greenpoint Management, with a turnover of EUR 29.6 million, followed by Fepra International (EUR 26.7 million) and Reciclad`Or (EUR 23.9 million).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Aliaksei Shaviakou/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 08:28
Business

Dedeman owners join forces with TeraPlast and Vrancart to develop recycling business

08 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian investors Dragos and Adrian Paval, the owners of the DIY retail chain Dedeman, plan to set up a business in the packaging waste collection and recycling market.

They have joined forces with major paper, cardboard and packaging producer Vrancart and Somplast, a plastic parts manufacturer, recently taken over by the TeraPlast group, Profit.ro reported.

The new company will operate in the field of collecting and recycling recyclable waste and the transfer of responsibility for packaging waste. Specifically, it will join the 13 Implementation Organizations for Extended Producer Liability Obligations (OIREP), licensed by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests.

The OIREP market has become extremely attractive for many Romanian companies that have set up or are in the shareholding of such organizations. Among them are European Drinks - owned by brothers Ioan and Viorel Micula, Scandia - owned by the Crestin family, De Silva Exclusiv - owned by businessman Virgil Calina, Cramele Recas - the largest local wine producer, Duraziv - owned by entrepreneur Daniel Guzu, and the Annabella store chain - owned by the Mutu family in Valcea county.

The market also includes companies with foreign shareholders, such as cement producer CRH and beer producer Heineken.

OIREPs active on the market in 2019 achieved a cumulative turnover of about EUR 163.7 million, according to Profit.ro calculations. The biggest player was Greenpoint Management, with a turnover of EUR 29.6 million, followed by Fepra International (EUR 26.7 million) and Reciclad`Or (EUR 23.9 million).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Aliaksei Shaviakou/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position
28 December 2020
Social
Romania starts anti-COVID vaccination campaign