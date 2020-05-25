RO company develops first LCD, LED screen recycling unit in region

GreenWEEE, a Romanian company operating on the waste electrical and electronic equipment treatment and recycling market, has inaugurated the first line for recycling TVs and equipment containing flat screens - LCD, plasma and LED, in Central and Eastern Europe.

The new facility required an investment of EUR 500,000.

"The new line will allow the treatment of over 2,500 tonnes of televisions and equipment containing flat screens per year. This action is part of the company's strategy to diversify and increase production capacity," the company announced.

Because flat screens and LCDs contain CCFL fluorescent tubes, the treatment process focuses on the extraction of hazardous substances and materials, especially mercury, which is removed in a controlled environment.

Metals and plastics are treated using existing equipment within GreenWEEE and then reintroduced into the economic circuit as secondary raw materials.

GreenWEEE is part of Green Group, the biggest waste recycling group in Romania, controlled by investment fund Abris Capital.

(Photo: Walex101 | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]