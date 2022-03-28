Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 08:54
Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Open to debate: should Romgaz buy OMV Petrom out of Neptun Deep?

28 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Given the circumstances, namely the urgency of having the natural gas extracted from the Black Sea and OMV Petrom constantly threatening ‘not to take the investment decision’ unless the Offshore Law is amended, Romgaz - potentially in partnership with other state-owned companies such as Hidroelectrica - may consider buying the other 50% stake in Neptun Deep from OMV Petrom and go ahead with the project, according to an opinion launched for debates by Ziarul Financiar daily.

“So did the Dutch in the North Sea, as well as the British off the coast of Great Britain or Statoil in Norway,” the daily argues.

This would also settle the cumbersome issue of finding a fair arrangement for sharing the profits generated by the perimeter.

Romgaz, which is ready to pay ExxonMobil USD 1 bln for 50% in the project, has never objected to the Offshore Law as it is now, the daily argues.

OMV Petrom has no superior know-how when it comes to offshore operations, the daily also argues admitting that ExxonMobil was in another position in this regard.

The only possible argument against such an idea is that ‘the state is the worst manager.’ But the Romanian taxpayers still trust it with around one-third of the country’s GDP (the outcome of their work) when it comes to the general government budget. It trusts it with managing the public health care system, the pension system and the education system - with a much greater impact on the country than the several billion euros Neptun Deep would need.

The situation has changed significantly in terms of the rule of law and the management of public companies. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/23/2022 - 08:07
23 March 2022
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange
Romgaz shareholders summoned again for USD 1 bln deal with ExxonMobil
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 08:54
Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Open to debate: should Romgaz buy OMV Petrom out of Neptun Deep?

28 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Given the circumstances, namely the urgency of having the natural gas extracted from the Black Sea and OMV Petrom constantly threatening ‘not to take the investment decision’ unless the Offshore Law is amended, Romgaz - potentially in partnership with other state-owned companies such as Hidroelectrica - may consider buying the other 50% stake in Neptun Deep from OMV Petrom and go ahead with the project, according to an opinion launched for debates by Ziarul Financiar daily.

“So did the Dutch in the North Sea, as well as the British off the coast of Great Britain or Statoil in Norway,” the daily argues.

This would also settle the cumbersome issue of finding a fair arrangement for sharing the profits generated by the perimeter.

Romgaz, which is ready to pay ExxonMobil USD 1 bln for 50% in the project, has never objected to the Offshore Law as it is now, the daily argues.

OMV Petrom has no superior know-how when it comes to offshore operations, the daily also argues admitting that ExxonMobil was in another position in this regard.

The only possible argument against such an idea is that ‘the state is the worst manager.’ But the Romanian taxpayers still trust it with around one-third of the country’s GDP (the outcome of their work) when it comes to the general government budget. It trusts it with managing the public health care system, the pension system and the education system - with a much greater impact on the country than the several billion euros Neptun Deep would need.

The situation has changed significantly in terms of the rule of law and the management of public companies. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/23/2022 - 08:07
23 March 2022
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange
Romgaz shareholders summoned again for USD 1 bln deal with ExxonMobil
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions