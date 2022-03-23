Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/23/2022 - 08:07
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romgaz shareholders summoned again for USD 1 bln deal with ExxonMobil

23 March 2022
The management of Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz summoned for April 28 the representatives of the shareholders to endorse, once again, the USD 1.06 bln deal with ExxonMobil involving half of the offshore perimeter Neptun Deep in the Black Sea, the company announced in a note to investors.

The company’s management estimates that the completion of the transaction will occur in the second quarter of the current year.

The production will not begin before 2026, energy minister Virgil Popescu estimated, commenting on the development.

Shareholders’ explicit approval is needed for a second time because, since the previous consent, certain clauses of the sale-purchase agreement were adjusted - especially in the sense of covering in favour of Romgaz of certain tax risks - the management explained. According to sources familiar with the deal consulted by Profit.ro, those tax risks are related to the obligation to pay a share transaction tax in the Bahamas, where Exxon’s investment vehicle subject to the deal is registered.

The price of the deal was maintained at USD 1.06 bln, which can be positively adjusted by a maximum of USD 10 mln, while a negative price adjustment is not limited.

Upon signing the sale-purchase agreement, Romgaz will have the obligation to pay the sellers an amount equal to USD 106 mln representing an advance payment/deposit.

After satisfying the conditions precedent required to complete the transaction, as stipulated in the sale-purchase agreement, Romgaz shall pay the amount representing the difference between the acquisition price and the advance payment/deposit paid upon signing the sale-purchase agreement. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel al Haddad)

1

