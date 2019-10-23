Uber drivers in Romania get three more months to comply with new regulations

The Romanian partner-drivers of the Uber, Bolt, Yango or Clever Go app-based transport service providers were given three more months for obtaining the alternative transport authorization, under an amendment to the Alternative Transport Bill passed by the Chamber of Deputies on October 22, Profit.ro reported.

The initial deadline set by the Government was November 1, but Uber recently reported that only half of its drivers managed to obtain the permit, meaning that the others would have to suspend their activity as of November 1. Under the new deadline, the drivers must comply with the new regulations by February 1, 2020.

The association of traditional transport companies COTAR, quoted by Agerpres, protested to the lawmakers’ amendments claiming that the temporary regime extended to alternative transport platforms was turned into a permanent regime.

Another amendment passed by lawmakers allows drivers to deliver services in other regions than those where their cars are registered, a provision that was not included in the initial regulations. Under a third amendment, the license of app-based transport platforms will be valid for 24 months (instead of 12), but the fee will be paid accordingly (RON 100,000, or EUR 21,000 for 2 years instead of RON 50,000 for one year).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Uber)