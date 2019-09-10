Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/09/2019 - 09:19
Business
Half of Uber drivers in Romania don’t comply with requirements mandatory as of Nov 1
09 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Half of Uber drivers in Romania have not complied yet with the requirements inked in the new regulations the Government passed in July, which become mandatory as of November 1, said Nicoleta Schroeder, Uber Romania general manager. These drivers would have their accounts blocked if the provisions were enforced as of today.

“Unless we implement the changes by the deadline, we will risk fines or even having our license lifted,” she stressed.

Uber Romania launched a campaign called Last Day #1November aimed at raising awareness among Uber partner drivers that have to get licensed by November 1. The Uber support centre in northern Bucharest (Pipera) provides guidance to Uber partner drivers who must get licensed by the Romanian Road Authority (ARR), probably the most challenging of all requirements in the OUG.

The Romanian Government adopted in June the emergency ordinance (OUG) regulating ridesharing services. The document version passed on June 25 provides that Uber, Bolt and Clever service operators must obtain the technical approval from the Ministry of Communications (MCSI) every year. The annual fee they will pay to MCSI is RON 50,000.

The cars used for ridesharing also have to meet several conditions: they must have a maximum of five seats, have a periodic technical inspection (ITP) carried out every 6 months, and not be older than 15 years. The drivers must be at least 21 years old and hold a certificate of training for passenger transport issued by the Romanian Road Authority (ARR). They also need a category B driving license that is at least two years old.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/09/2019 - 09:19
Business
Half of Uber drivers in Romania don’t comply with requirements mandatory as of Nov 1
09 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Half of Uber drivers in Romania have not complied yet with the requirements inked in the new regulations the Government passed in July, which become mandatory as of November 1, said Nicoleta Schroeder, Uber Romania general manager. These drivers would have their accounts blocked if the provisions were enforced as of today.

“Unless we implement the changes by the deadline, we will risk fines or even having our license lifted,” she stressed.

Uber Romania launched a campaign called Last Day #1November aimed at raising awareness among Uber partner drivers that have to get licensed by November 1. The Uber support centre in northern Bucharest (Pipera) provides guidance to Uber partner drivers who must get licensed by the Romanian Road Authority (ARR), probably the most challenging of all requirements in the OUG.

The Romanian Government adopted in June the emergency ordinance (OUG) regulating ridesharing services. The document version passed on June 25 provides that Uber, Bolt and Clever service operators must obtain the technical approval from the Ministry of Communications (MCSI) every year. The annual fee they will pay to MCSI is RON 50,000.

The cars used for ridesharing also have to meet several conditions: they must have a maximum of five seats, have a periodic technical inspection (ITP) carried out every 6 months, and not be older than 15 years. The drivers must be at least 21 years old and hold a certificate of training for passenger transport issued by the Romanian Road Authority (ARR). They also need a category B driving license that is at least two years old.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 October 2019
Social
Online retailer's manifest-commercial starring 102-year old #rezist advocate stirs fiery debate in Romania
08 October 2019
Politics
EC president-elect rejects Romania’s second proposal for commissioner
08 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s SocDem Govt., giving away money it does not have to stay in power
08 October 2019
Politics
Former president: If Biden’s son had business in Romania, I would have known
07 October 2019
Sports
Bucharest will have only two of four stadiums ready by Euro 2020 at higher costs
07 October 2019
Business
Tech unicorn UiPath spends over EUR 1 mln on chairs for its employees in Romania
07 October 2019
Politics
What are Joe Biden’s dealings in Romania, invoked by Donald Trump’s lawyer?
06 October 2019
Politics
Giuliani drags Romania into Trump-Biden scandal

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40