Half of Uber drivers in Romania don’t comply with requirements mandatory as of Nov 1

Half of Uber drivers in Romania have not complied yet with the requirements inked in the new regulations the Government passed in July, which become mandatory as of November 1, said Nicoleta Schroeder, Uber Romania general manager. These drivers would have their accounts blocked if the provisions were enforced as of today.

“Unless we implement the changes by the deadline, we will risk fines or even having our license lifted,” she stressed.

Uber Romania launched a campaign called Last Day #1November aimed at raising awareness among Uber partner drivers that have to get licensed by November 1. The Uber support centre in northern Bucharest (Pipera) provides guidance to Uber partner drivers who must get licensed by the Romanian Road Authority (ARR), probably the most challenging of all requirements in the OUG.

The Romanian Government adopted in June the emergency ordinance (OUG) regulating ridesharing services. The document version passed on June 25 provides that Uber, Bolt and Clever service operators must obtain the technical approval from the Ministry of Communications (MCSI) every year. The annual fee they will pay to MCSI is RON 50,000.

The cars used for ridesharing also have to meet several conditions: they must have a maximum of five seats, have a periodic technical inspection (ITP) carried out every 6 months, and not be older than 15 years. The drivers must be at least 21 years old and hold a certificate of training for passenger transport issued by the Romanian Road Authority (ARR). They also need a category B driving license that is at least two years old.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)