DB Cargo Romania adds two more Romanian locomotives to its 30-strong fleet

Deutsche Bahn Cargo Romania, the subsidiary of the largest railway carrier in Europe - DB Cargo AG- has introduced two locomotives recently purchased from Softronic Craiova into operation.

With this latest acquisition, DB Cargo Romania ended up operating with over 30 electric locomotives, out of which 25 were produced in Romania by Softronic, Economica.net reported. Thus, DB Cargo Romania Group consolidates its position as the most important Softronic customer in Romania.

Softronic Transmontana, the model purchased by DB’s local subsidiary, is a six-axle electric locomotive for freight trains produced by the Romanian locomotive producer Softronic.

The first machine of this type was delivered in 2010. It is used for freight train operations by operators based in Austria, Hungary, Romania, Sweden, and Slovakia.

Green Cargo AB, a Swedish state-owned logistics company transporting various types of goods by train, is among the main customers of Softronic as well.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/DB Cargo Romania; photo by Răzvan Artinescu)