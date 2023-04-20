Transport

Romanian railway company to receive first new trains in two decades

20 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s national railway company CFR Calatori will receive its first new trains in 20 years, according to transport minister Sorin Grindeanu.

"The last time new passenger trains were purchased in Romania was about 20 years ago, so for 20 years, no new passenger trains have been acquired, referring to CFR Calatori,” the minister said, cited by Agerpres. He noted that while some trains had been modernized, no new ones had been purchased in the period.

The new trains are set to arrive this year. Grindeanu mentioned that the bidding process for 37 new train sets has already been completed and that 82 additional trains for both long and short distances will also be acquired.

“Things cannot be done overnight, but rather gradually, one by one, because not investing much after the Revolution is one of the reasons why we also have incidents on the railway," Grindeanu said, promising massive investments for railway infrastructure in the coming years.

"The fact that no investment has been made has resulted in the speed of trains in Romania being perhaps one of the slowest in Europe at the moment. And the investments in both infrastructure and rolling stock in the coming years will be massive, backed by EU funds,” the minister noted.

He also said that another railway company, CFR Marfa, will become profitable this year after it managed to register an operating profit in 2022.

“This company has been looted for 20 years. It had unprofitable contracts,” Grindeanu added, saying that CFR Marfa can be saved, despite the fact that the European Commission has been asking for its closure for a decade.

Minister Sorin Grindeanu and senator Paul Stanescu, the Secretary-General of the PSD, were on a visit to the Astra Rail Caracal factory on Wednesday to mark 50 years since the first railcar was manufactured there.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Romanian railway company to receive first new trains in two decades

20 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s national railway company CFR Calatori will receive its first new trains in 20 years, according to transport minister Sorin Grindeanu.

"The last time new passenger trains were purchased in Romania was about 20 years ago, so for 20 years, no new passenger trains have been acquired, referring to CFR Calatori,” the minister said, cited by Agerpres. He noted that while some trains had been modernized, no new ones had been purchased in the period.

The new trains are set to arrive this year. Grindeanu mentioned that the bidding process for 37 new train sets has already been completed and that 82 additional trains for both long and short distances will also be acquired.

“Things cannot be done overnight, but rather gradually, one by one, because not investing much after the Revolution is one of the reasons why we also have incidents on the railway," Grindeanu said, promising massive investments for railway infrastructure in the coming years.

"The fact that no investment has been made has resulted in the speed of trains in Romania being perhaps one of the slowest in Europe at the moment. And the investments in both infrastructure and rolling stock in the coming years will be massive, backed by EU funds,” the minister noted.

He also said that another railway company, CFR Marfa, will become profitable this year after it managed to register an operating profit in 2022.

“This company has been looted for 20 years. It had unprofitable contracts,” Grindeanu added, saying that CFR Marfa can be saved, despite the fact that the European Commission has been asking for its closure for a decade.

Minister Sorin Grindeanu and senator Paul Stanescu, the Secretary-General of the PSD, were on a visit to the Astra Rail Caracal factory on Wednesday to mark 50 years since the first railcar was manufactured there.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world
09 March 2023
M&A
Greek PPC seals takeover deal for Enel's Romanian assets for EUR 1.26 bln
03 March 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Shares of Romanian state-owned energy companies surge on high dividend expectations