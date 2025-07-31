World Aquatics Championships: Romanian swimmer David Popovici claims gold in 100m freestyle race in Singapore

David Popovici has won the gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle final at the World Championships in Singapore. It is his second win at the event, after the gold medal in the 200-meter freestyle race two days ago.

The Romanian swimmer finished the race with a time of 46.51 seconds, ahead of Jack Alexy, who finished the race in 46.92 seconds, and Australian Kyle Chalmers, who had a time of 47.17.

He previously won the 100-meter freestyle races at the 2022 European Championships in Rome, the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, and the 2025 U-23 European Championships in Samorin. At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, he won the bronze medal in the same race.

(Photo: Colette Rochefort/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com