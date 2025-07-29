Sports

World Aquatics Championships: Romanian swimmer David Popovici takes gold in 200m freestyle race in Singapore

29 July 2025

Romanian swimmer David Popovici has won the gold medal in the 200-meter freestyle final at the World Championships in Singapore. 

The Romanian athlete won with a time of 1:43.53, ahead of American Luke Hobson (1:43.84) and Japanese Tatsuya Murasa (1:44.54).

Popovici entered the race with the fourth fastest time in the semifinals.

At the 2024 European Championships, Popovici won the same race with a time of 1:43.13, and achieved a time of 1.44.72 in the same event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, again securing the gold medal.

He also won the 200m freestyle world title in 2022.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

