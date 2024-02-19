Society

Moldovan president donates EUR 30,000 award to NGO for inclusion of children with Down syndrome

19 February 2024

The president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, decided to donate the money prize that came with the "Timișoara Award for European Values,” worth EUR 30,000, to the organization "My Friend" (Prietena Mea), which she states "is the voice of children with Down syndrome and promotes their inclusion."

"President Maia Sandu donates the 'Timișoara Award for European Values' to the organization 'My Friend' founded by Ludmila Adamciuc. The Public Association 'My Friend' has the mission of increasing the acceptance of disabilities through information, awareness, and empowerment of both the parents of children with special needs and society," the Presidency of the Republic of Moldova said in a press release.

The Association for the Promotion of Timișoara will transfer the money directly to the organization.

Maia Sandu received the "Timișoara Award for European Values" on January 13. The prize came with EUR 30,000 but gave way to a series of controversies after the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zaharova, commented on the issue, according to News.ro.

The Presidency requested clarifications in this regard from the National Anti-Corruption Center, which determined that Maia Sandu could receive the award, as the term "award" is not found in the list of those that fall under the notion of "gift".

(Photo source: Maia Sandu on Facebook)

