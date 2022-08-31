David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream screened at Bucharest cinema in September

Moonage Daydream, the documentary film about the famous English singer-songwriter David Bowie, will have a special screening in Bucharest in September. Plus, there will also be a themed after-party later the same evening.

Cinemateca TIFF said that Brett Morgen's production, presented as a cinematic odyssey, will be screened at Cineplexx Băneasa on September 16, starting at 20:00. The screening will be followed by a themed party in Control Club at 23:00, where access will be based on the movie ticket.

David Bowie was one of the most prolific, extravagant and innovative artists of the modern era, considered one of the creators of glam rock. With a career spanning more than five decades, which began in the 70s, Bowie is the author of hits such as Space Oddity, Ashes to Ashes, Let's Dance, Under Pressure or Heroes, and the creator of iconic characters such as Ziggy Stardust or The Thin White Duke.

His work has been rewarded with Grammy Awards, BAFTAs or Golden Globes, and musicians such as Nirvana, Madonna or U2 have declared that David Bowie deeply influenced their careers. He has sold over 140 million albums worldwide.

In 2017, after the artist's death, Bowie's family and managers gave director Brett Morgen full access to Bowie's archives, including original recordings of his music. It took Morgan five years to create the cinematic experience called Moonage Daydream. The film premiered at the 2022 Cannes International Film Festival.

The Moonage Daydream screening in Bucharest is part of a Cinemateca TIFF initiative to organise monthly special events to bring rare films to the public.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cinemateca TIFF)