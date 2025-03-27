Romanian Cycling Federation announces dates, route for Tour of Romania 2025

The Romanian Cycling Federation, or FRC, announced the dates and route of the 2025 edition of the celebrated Tour of Romania during an event at the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, March 27. The event will involve 26 teams in total.

The 860-kilometer race will start on September 10 in Craiova, and the final stage will take place in Bucharest on September 14, covering five stages. The team presentation and opening ceremony will be held on September 9 in Craiova.

Last year’s Tour of Romania had a similar length, over 800 km, benefited from the participation of more than 150 cyclists, and reached a total audience of over 6 million people.

Speaking at the event, FRC president Cătălin Sprînceană said that the tour was small by international standards but set to grow. He also noted the importance of showcasing Romania’s natural beauty and its diverse regions.

Each stage of the 2025 Tour of Romania will highlight regions that represent the country's rich culture and natural beauty: from Horezu, renowned as a symbol of Romanian pottery, to Voinești, and all the way to the Bucegi Mountains. The route continues through the spectacular landscapes around Lake Siriu, crosses the new Brăila Bridge over the Danube before returning to the Bărăgan Plain and concludes in the capital.

Also present, Bogdan Matei, president of the National Sports Agency, assured participants at the launch event that support for the Tour of Romania will continue. “ANS has both the strength and determination to support Romanian cycling and be the best ambassadors Romania has. Go Romania!"

Among the organizing team in attendance at the launch event were several cyclists set to compete in the Tour later this year.

Greek coach Iorgos Georgiadis, head of Romania's national cycling team, presented the squad. "Ion Dobrin, national youth champion; Denis Piciu, last year's Balkan champion; Tudor Cazaceanu, excellent in mountain biking; and Mihnea Harasim, Romania’s rising star in both velodrome and road cycling. We have also started developing female athletes. We already have Balkan champions in track cycling—Cătălina Cătineanu from last year and Ana Gheorghe, Balkan junior champion,” he said.

An avid cyclist, Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland in Romania, said that the values of sport go beyond borders, and are much-needed in times of economic, political, and social uncertainty. “In Romania you are doing many beautiful projects that go in this direction. Switzerland stands with you to make them successful,” he said.

The 2025 Tour of Romania will include, beyond the main event, races for children and amateurs. The latter represent a novelty for Romania. There will be two amateur races: one between Dichiu Pass – Piatra Arsă. The other will be in Bucharest, following the official competition route.

Stages:

September 10, Stage 1 : Craiova - Târgu Cărbunești - Horezu - Râmnicu Vâlcea / 178 km

: Craiova - Târgu Cărbunești - Horezu - Râmnicu Vâlcea / 178 km September 11, Stage 2 : Pitești - Mioveni - Pucioasa - Dichiu Pass (Piatra Arsă) / 176 km

: Pitești - Mioveni - Pucioasa - Dichiu Pass (Piatra Arsă) / 176 km September 12, Stage 3 : Brașov - Întorsura Buzăului - Nehoiu - Cislău - Buzău / 189 km

: Brașov - Întorsura Buzăului - Nehoiu - Cislău - Buzău / 189 km September 13, Stage 4 : Buzău - Brăila - Însurăței - Slobozia / 222 km

: Buzău - Brăila - Însurăței - Slobozia / 222 km September 14, Stage 5: Bucharest Circuit (Izvor Park - Calea Victoriei - Piața Victoriei - Bd. Buzești - Parliament Palace) / 99 km

Cyclists will receive jerseys as follows:

Yellow Jersey – Best overall cyclist

– Best overall cyclist White Jersey – Best cyclist under 23

– Best cyclist under 23 Red Jersey – Best sprinter

– Best sprinter Green Jersey – Best climber

– Best climber Blue Jersey – Best Romanian cyclist

– Best Romanian cyclist Gray Jersey – Best team classification

– Best team classification White Polka-Dot Jersey – Points classification winner

Orange Jersey – Stage winner



Aside from the Tour, the Romanian Cycling Federation's plans for 2025 include around 60 competitions for the National Cycling team, the Balkan Road Championship (May 21-23, Bacău), the E-Mountain Bike World Cup (June 14, Cheile Grădiștei), the European Mountain Bike Country Cup (June 28, Cheile Grădiștei), and the Balkan Mountain Bike XCO Championship (September).

(Photo source: Tour of Romania on Facebook)