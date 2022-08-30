The Dărăscu-Enigărescu Castle in Viforâta, built between 1890 and 1910, with 11 rooms and two bathrooms, is selling for EUR 210,000, Romania Sotheby's International Realty has announced.

The Dărăscu-Enigărescu Castle was built on the north-west ridge of the hills of Targoviste, on the access road to the Viforâta Monastery, and was completed at the request of the Dărăscu family in 1910, more than 20 years after construction began.

One notable member of the Dărăscu family was Nicolae Dărăscu (February 18, 1883 – August 14, 1959) - a Romanian painter influenced by the Impressionist and Neo-impressionist movements, who founded the Romanian Art Association in Iaşi, alongside fellow artists Camil Ressu, Ștefan Dimitrescu, Iosif Iser, Marius Bunescu, Dimitrie Paciurea, Cornel Medrea, Ion Jalea and Oscar Han.

According to the source, the castle has a blurred history, but it is known that it somehow escaped nationalization, even though it did at some point serve as the headquarters for the local agricultural production cooperative.

Between 1975 and 1977, it was lived in by Octav Enigărescu, a highly cultured baritone, radio personality, actor, singing teacher, as well as director of the Bucharest Opera (1969-1971).

The building still belongs to the Enigărescu family today.

The beautiful two-storey building is built on a terraced structure, with a high cellar running along the entire footprint of the building.

The focal point of the residence is the shape of the central tower, reminiscent of the medieval keep typology, the structure of the rooms being thus influenced by the circular shape.

The property has a total of 11 rooms and two bathrooms, and an area of 4,450 square meters.

