Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:31
Business

Danone invests EUR 4 mln in Romanian plant to use "green" Terra Pack packaging

13 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Danone Romania inaugurated a new packaging line in its factory in Bucharest last week, upon a EUR 4 mln investment.

The company will change the Tetra Pak packaging it has used for drinking yoghurts Danone and Activia. The new packaging will be made of 93% of herbal materials, namely sugar cane, which contributes to reducing the carbon footprint of these products by 45%.

The approach is in line with the company's sustainability strategy, which aims at long-term initiatives to support the environment, according to a press release quoted by Bursa.ro.

Danone is the first partner in Romania where Tetra Pak implements this project, in the category of sustainable packaging for drinking yoghurts. Due to the way it is produced, the material helps cut the impact on the environment by reducing the carbon footprint of each yoghurt package by 45%, which is also certified by Carbon Trust certification. It also has Bonsucro certification, which certifies the sustainable source of sugar cane.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:31
Business

Danone invests EUR 4 mln in Romanian plant to use "green" Terra Pack packaging

13 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Danone Romania inaugurated a new packaging line in its factory in Bucharest last week, upon a EUR 4 mln investment.

The company will change the Tetra Pak packaging it has used for drinking yoghurts Danone and Activia. The new packaging will be made of 93% of herbal materials, namely sugar cane, which contributes to reducing the carbon footprint of these products by 45%.

The approach is in line with the company's sustainability strategy, which aims at long-term initiatives to support the environment, according to a press release quoted by Bursa.ro.

Danone is the first partner in Romania where Tetra Pak implements this project, in the category of sustainable packaging for drinking yoghurts. Due to the way it is produced, the material helps cut the impact on the environment by reducing the carbon footprint of each yoghurt package by 45%, which is also certified by Carbon Trust certification. It also has Bonsucro certification, which certifies the sustainable source of sugar cane.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks