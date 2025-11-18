Daniel Turbatu, Paysera Romania: Account-to-Account Payments are rapidly becoming mainstream

Business Views

Paysera is strengthening its position in Romania by targeting a gap long overlooked by traditional banks: affordable, fully digital financial services for small and medium-sized businesses. In an interview with Romania Insider, Daniel Turbatu, Country Manager of Paysera Romania, says the company’s biggest advantage remains its free business account, which can be opened entirely online and offers competitive currency exchange, multi-currency payments, and account-to-account payment processing based on Open Banking.

Daniel Turbatu notes that Romania’s shift from cash to digital is accelerating, opening space for new players, including banks launching neobanks and major international fintechs entering the market.

Paysera’s local milestone has been introducing account-to-account payments, though the rollout required educating banks and merchants unfamiliar with the technology.

Looking ahead, Paysera plans to expand with SoftPOS and new payment tools, while doubling down on customer trust through Romanian-language support and careful, human-supervised adoption of AI.

Please tell us a few things about Paysera: how would you describe what the company offers and what needs does it address?

Daniel Turbatu: Paysera is a leading e-money institution with more than 20 years of experience, combining both banking services and payment processing for online Merchants.

What are the main advantages that Paysera brings to Romanian businesses compared to traditional banks or other fintech companies?

Daniel Turbatu: The main benefit is the business account, which is offered free of charge to companies registered in Romania. This account can be opened 100% online, without the need to visit a bank branch, and provides many other advantages, such as currency conversion at excellent exchange rates, a number of free RON, BGN, and SEPA EUR payments, and, more recently, payment processing for online stores via both bank cards and account-to-account payments based on Open Banking technology.

What types of Romanian clients use Paysera the most today – small businesses, online shops, freelancers, or larger companies?

Daniel Turbatu: All types of companies can benefit, but primarily small and medium-sized businesses and online Merchants, as most of these companies do not have high turnovers and therefore lack the leverage to negotiate pricing with their banks.

How do you see the payments and fintech market evolving in Romania? What trends are shaping your business right now?

Daniel Turbatu: Fortunately, there is still significant room for growth in the Romanian payments market, especially as Romania transitions from being a traditionally cash-dominated society toward broader digital adoption. We are seeing traditional banks launching their own neobanks, and major international players establishing a strong presence in Romania — a clear reflection of the growing appetite among Romanians for digital financial services.

Since launching locally, what have been the main milestones or achievements for Paysera Romania so far? What challenges have you faced while building Paysera’s presence here, and how did you overcome them?

Daniel Turbatu: The main achievement in Romania was the launch of account-to-account payment processing, based on Open Banking technology, which in many other European countries is already a common payment method.

The biggest challenge related to this launch was the lack of information in the Romanian market, including among partner banks, to whom we shared Paysera’s know-how to help them better understand and approve the service.

At the same time, we are running educational campaigns targeting online merchants, encouraging them to adopt this new technology, which offers many benefits compared to traditional card schemes.

Can you provide us with more information about the Account-to-Account payment method and its advantages?

Daniel Turbatu: Account-to-Account payments are rapidly becoming a mainstream payment option across Europe. This innovative method allows consumers (no matter if they are Individuals or Businesses) to pay directly from their bank accounts via internet or mobile banking, eliminating the need for credit or debit cards.

For merchants, this technology offers notable advantages: reduced transaction fees and nearly instant payment processing. By integrating Account-to-Account payments alongside traditional card options, businesses aim to decrease cart abandonment rates and provide customers with a smoother checkout experience.

Regulated under the European Payment Services Directive (PSD2), this form of payment ensures high security and privacy standards. Countries such as Poland, Germany, and the Baltic States are leading the adoption, making Account-to-Account transfers as commonplace as traditional card payments. This development marks a significant step toward simpler, safer, and more cost-effective online transactions for both businesses and consumers.

Looking ahead, what are your main goals and priorities for Paysera in the Romanian market over the next couple of years?

Daniel Turbatu: Paysera’s goal for the coming years is that when an entrepreneur evaluates banking offers, Paysera Business services will be on their shortlist of options. We are aware that the Paysera solution may not be suitable for every entrepreneur, but through the services we provide, we aim to positively influence the banking services market in Romania for the benefit of small and medium-sized businesses. In the near future, we are planning to launch SoftPOS for retailers, which will include card payments, but more importantly, account-to-account payments as well as cash-in transactions.

Trust and safety are very important in financial services. How do you make sure Paysera’s clients feel secure when using your platform?

Daniel Turbatu: One of the most important features that Paysera offers its clients is customer support by both phone and email (with English phone support available 24/7). We consider Romanian-language support to be one of Paysera’s main advantages in Romania, and feedback from customers using Paysera’s services shows that they still prefer speaking with human operators rather than chatbots. Talking to a real person creates a connection that definitely strengthens trust.

How is AI reshaping your industry and your business?

Daniel Turbatu: AI is driving changes in fraud detection, onboarding, and customer service automation, and fintech companies are using it to enhance decision-making and deliver more personalized services. Paysera is no exception — we are encouraged to use AI in our daily activities, but with caution, as we see AI as a tool, not a decision-maker. The final decisions must always remain human.

