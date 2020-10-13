Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 08:14
Business

Former McDonald’s Romania CEO sells his stake in the company in “eight-digit” deal

13 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian executive and entrepreneur Daniel Boaje has sold his 10% stake in the company that operates the McDonald’s fast food franchise in Romania, according to local law firm NNDKP, which assisted him in this deal.

“The value of the transaction is confidential, but estimates based on market value place it in the eight-digit range,” NNDKP said in a press release.

Local financial daily Ziarul Financiar reported that Boaje got EUR 12 mln from this deal.

The buyer is Maltese group Premier Capital, which owned the remaining 90% in the company.

Premier Capital and Boaje bought the McDonald’s restaurant franchise in Romania in 2016 from the US group McDonald’s which operated it directly at that time.

Boaje was the chain’s manager at that time. He managed the McDonald’s business in Romania for nine years, from 2011 until June 2020 when he announced his departure.

Premier Restaurants Romania currently operates a network of 85 McDonald's restaurants in the country. In 2019, the company had a record turnover of RON 927 mln (EUR 195 mln) in 2019, up by 21% compared to the previous year, and a net profit of RON 123 mln (EUR 25.9 mln).

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 08:14
Business

Former McDonald’s Romania CEO sells his stake in the company in “eight-digit” deal

13 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian executive and entrepreneur Daniel Boaje has sold his 10% stake in the company that operates the McDonald’s fast food franchise in Romania, according to local law firm NNDKP, which assisted him in this deal.

“The value of the transaction is confidential, but estimates based on market value place it in the eight-digit range,” NNDKP said in a press release.

Local financial daily Ziarul Financiar reported that Boaje got EUR 12 mln from this deal.

The buyer is Maltese group Premier Capital, which owned the remaining 90% in the company.

Premier Capital and Boaje bought the McDonald’s restaurant franchise in Romania in 2016 from the US group McDonald’s which operated it directly at that time.

Boaje was the chain’s manager at that time. He managed the McDonald’s business in Romania for nine years, from 2011 until June 2020 when he announced his departure.

Premier Restaurants Romania currently operates a network of 85 McDonald's restaurants in the country. In 2019, the company had a record turnover of RON 927 mln (EUR 195 mln) in 2019, up by 21% compared to the previous year, and a net profit of RON 123 mln (EUR 25.9 mln).

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

13 October 2020
Business
Black Friday in Romania, two weeks earlier than Black Friday in the US this year
12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania
09 October 2020
Culture
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of an art installation dedicated to Romanian doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic
09 October 2020
Social
Romania could introduce new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread but will not return to state of emergency
09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant