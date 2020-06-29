Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 10:23
Business
McDonald's Romania CEO leaves the company after 23 years
29 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Daniel Boaje, the general manager of McDonald's Romania, the biggest restaurant chain in the country by revenues, will leave the company after 23 years. He has managed the company for nine years, including through its takeover by Maltese group Hili Ventures in 2016. Boaje is also a minority shareholder with a 10% stake in Premier Restaurants Romania, which operates the McDonald's franchise in the country.

Paul Dragan, the former operational director of McDonald's Romania, who has been managing the chain's restaurants in Malta, will replace Daniel Boaje starting July 1.

Dragan, who moved to Malta in 2018 to lead the nine-restaurant network on the islands, was previously Director of Operations in Romania since 2011. He began his career with McDonald's in Romania in 1995 as a trainee manager and later became Restaurant Manager. He was appointed Business Consultant after five years, and then Operations Manager. Throughout his career, Dragan has also worked with McDonald's in the US and Canada.

Premier Restaurants currently operates a network of 85 McDonald's restaurants in Romania. In 2019, the company had a record turnover of RON 927 mln (EUR 195 mln) in 2019, up by 21% compared to the previous year. According to official financial data reported at the Finance Ministry, the net profit went up by 40% to RON 123 mln (EUR 25.9 mln).

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 10:23
Business
McDonald's Romania CEO leaves the company after 23 years
29 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Daniel Boaje, the general manager of McDonald's Romania, the biggest restaurant chain in the country by revenues, will leave the company after 23 years. He has managed the company for nine years, including through its takeover by Maltese group Hili Ventures in 2016. Boaje is also a minority shareholder with a 10% stake in Premier Restaurants Romania, which operates the McDonald's franchise in the country.

Paul Dragan, the former operational director of McDonald's Romania, who has been managing the chain's restaurants in Malta, will replace Daniel Boaje starting July 1.

Dragan, who moved to Malta in 2018 to lead the nine-restaurant network on the islands, was previously Director of Operations in Romania since 2011. He began his career with McDonald's in Romania in 1995 as a trainee manager and later became Restaurant Manager. He was appointed Business Consultant after five years, and then Operations Manager. Throughout his career, Dragan has also worked with McDonald's in the US and Canada.

Premier Restaurants currently operates a network of 85 McDonald's restaurants in Romania. In 2019, the company had a record turnover of RON 927 mln (EUR 195 mln) in 2019, up by 21% compared to the previous year. According to official financial data reported at the Finance Ministry, the net profit went up by 40% to RON 123 mln (EUR 25.9 mln).

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO