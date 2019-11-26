Romania Insider
Politics
RO Social Democrats prepare to overthrow their leader after defeat in elections
26 November 2019
Former prime minister Viorica Dancila, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), could be replaced as early as Tuesday, November 26, from the party’s helm, after she lost the second round of the presidential elections on Sunday, November 24, to Klaus Iohannis by a difference of over 30 percentage points.

On Sunday evening, Dancila tried to present her defeat as a success and said she would not resign, also shifting the responsibility for this result to the party’s regional leaders. She added that the PSD leaders who are unhappy and want to replace her should organize a national congress, as she was elected by one.

However, the pressure against Dancila mounted on Monday, after she announced that former interior minister Gabriel Oprea, a controversial figure in local politics, returned to PSD and was appointed vice president with the right to vote in the Executive Committee (CEx).

Many party leaders were taken by surprise by this move. The voices calling on Dancila to take responsibility for the party’s weak result in the elections intensified. On Monday afternoon, Marcel Ciolacu, the Speaker of the Deputies Chamber, called some of the PSD leaders to his office to discuss the next steps. He also reportedly visited Dancila at home and tried to convince her to step down.

Viorica Dancila apparently accepted to present her resignation in the party’s Executive Committee (CEx) meeting on Tuesday evening, according to political sources quoted by Mediafax.

She will receive in exchange, the leadership of PSD’s women’s organization and will become president of the party’s organization in Teleorman county. Marcel Ciolacu could replace her as interim president until the party’s national congress that will elect a new leadership.

An extraordinary congress of the party could take place by the end of this year, very possibly even before the holidays, sources from the party told G4Media.ro. At least four could line up and compete for the PSD leading place: former finance minister Eugen Teodorovici, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu and MEP Claudiu Manda, the husband of former labor minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

