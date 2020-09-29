Newly elected Bucharest mayor plans audit of the City Hall

Nicușor Dan, the newly elected mayor of Bucharest, plans to fire the head of the City Hall’s Legal Department and contract an audit of the institution, he told local television station B1 TV in an interview on September 28.

The institutions subordinated to the City Hall will also be included in the audit. Since this involves a public acquisition procedure and voting in the city’s General Council, the results would be available within at most six months, he estimated. However, the City Hall’s financial situation will be made known “quickly,” he said.

Speaking about the recently-opened Ciurel Bridge, he called it a potentially useful infrastructure work, that cost more than it needed to.

On the topic of the city’s centralized thermal heating system, he said works would be carried out whenever breakdowns occur, while major repair works are planned for the spring of next year, using EU funding.

He announced the opening of the City Hall’s entrance facing Cişmigiu Park for the public, “a symbolic action so that Bucharest residents know that they enter their City Hall, which they own. The main entrance is theirs,” he explained.

“I believe that my mandate, given to me by Bucharest residents, consists of solving the current, serious issues of this city and give it a development direction: attracting investments in Bucharest, positioning it as an IT center, having conference centers for business events, having a European agency headquartered here,” Dan said.

(Photo: Nicusor Dan Facebook Page)

