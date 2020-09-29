Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 12:02
Politics

Newly elected Bucharest mayor plans audit of the City Hall

29 September 2020
Nicușor Dan, the newly elected mayor of Bucharest, plans to fire the head of the City Hall’s Legal Department and contract an audit of the institution, he told local television station B1 TV in an interview on September 28.

The institutions subordinated to the City Hall will also be included in the audit. Since this involves a public acquisition procedure and voting in the city’s General Council, the results would be available within at most six months, he estimated. However, the City Hall’s financial situation will be made known “quickly,” he said.

Speaking about the recently-opened Ciurel Bridge, he called it a potentially useful infrastructure work, that cost more than it needed to.

On the topic of the city’s centralized thermal heating system, he said works would be carried out whenever breakdowns occur, while major repair works are planned for the spring of next year, using EU funding.

He announced the opening of the City Hall’s entrance facing Cişmigiu Park for the public, “a symbolic action so that Bucharest residents know that they enter their City Hall, which they own. The main entrance is theirs,” he explained.

 “I believe that my mandate, given to me by Bucharest residents, consists of solving the current, serious issues of this city and give it a development direction: attracting investments in Bucharest, positioning it as an IT center, having conference centers for business events, having a European agency headquartered here,” Dan said.

