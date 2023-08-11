Real Estate

Bucharest mayor announces EUR 2,000 fine for building erected illegally

11 August 2023

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan announced a RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000) fine for the illegal construction erected by the Spanish developer Homing Properties in downtown Bucharest.

This is the most Bucharest City Hall can do, he explained, adding that the magistrates are particularly slow in addressing such illegal deeds.

The developer has erected a single, large-sized steel-and-iron building on the site of four old buildings protected by the law, he explained.

Mayor Dan blamed his predecessor, Gabriela Firea (Social Democrats), for issuing a construction permit by breaching several legal provisions.

(Photo: Nicusor Dan FB Page)

iulian@romania-insider.com

