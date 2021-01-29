Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Politics

Romanian deputy PM Barna promises Recovery and Resilience Plan will be ready in time

29 January 2021
Romania's deputy prime minister Dan Barna promised that the country's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) would be ready by the end of March, and the Government would discuss it with the European Commission's representatives by the end of April, according to the deadlines set by the European institutions.

Barna stressed that the deadlines are "very tight", and the goal is that these EUR 30 bln will be used to support the budget for implementing real reforms in the next period, G4media.ro reported.

"Not only do we observe the conditions imposed by the European Commission, but we want to make spending these funds an essential moment in transforming the Government's commitments into reality. By March, we will identify and define all investments, milestones, targets, and costs related to all funding priorities under the six pillars established by the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Regulation: green transition and climate change, digitalization, health, education and social services, institutional resilience, economic competitiveness and innovation, the new generation," the deputy prime minister explained.

According to him, the Government will then have less than a month to make the "fine adjustments" together with the European Commission.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

