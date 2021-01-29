Romanian deputy PM Barna promises Recovery and Resilience Plan will be ready in time

Romania's deputy prime minister Dan Barna promised that the country's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) would be ready by the end of March, and the Government would discuss it with the European Commission's representatives by the end of April, according to the deadlines set by the European institutions.

Barna stressed that the deadlines are "very tight", and the goal is that these EUR 30 bln will be used to support the budget for implementing real reforms in the next period, G4media.ro reported.

"Not only do we observe the conditions imposed by the European Commission, but we want to make spending these funds an essential moment in transforming the Government's commitments into reality. By March, we will identify and define all investments, milestones, targets, and costs related to all funding priorities under the six pillars established by the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Regulation: green transition and climate change, digitalization, health, education and social services, institutional resilience, economic competitiveness and innovation, the new generation," the deputy prime minister explained.

According to him, the Government will then have less than a month to make the "fine adjustments" together with the European Commission.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)