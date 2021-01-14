RO to earmark more Recovery and Resilience money for green and digitization projects

Romania's Government discussed in its January 13 meeting a memorandum proposed by the Ministry of European Investments and Projects for reviewing the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), G4media.ro reported.

This document stipulates how Romania will spend the EUR 30.4 billion coming from the EU in the next four years in the form of grants and loans for economic recovery.

The memorandum proposed by minister Cristian Ghinea and endorsed by deputy prime minister Dan Barna proposes structural changes compared to the first version, drafted by the previous Government.

Thus, according to the published memorandum, investments and reforms must comply with the European Commission's Country-Specific Recommendations.

Romania should thus use 37% of the money to mitigate climate change and 20% for digitization.

The first draft of the Plan, presented by former PM Ludovic Orban and president Klaus Iohannis before the December 2020 elections, focused on motorways, schools, and hospitals.

It is unclear which projects from the initial version of the PNRR will disappear to be replaced by more investments in digitization and environmental protection.

(Photo: Pixabay)

