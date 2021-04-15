Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Covid-19: Number of daily vaccinations exceeds 80,000 in Romania

15 April 2021
Yesterday, April 14, 80,120 people received the vaccine against Covid-19, the committee coordinating the vaccination campaign (CNCAV) announced. It is the highest daily count so far.

As more than 140 new vaccination centers opened this week, the vaccination capacity in the country can reach 115,000 per day, the authorities announced.

On April 13, 76,590 people received the vaccine. 

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 2,421,982 people received the vaccine: 1,496,942 both doses and 925,040 the first dose. 

At the same time, there were 403 vaccination centers in the country without waiting lists, with 98,755 available vaccination places, CNCAV said on April 14. 

The map of the vaccination centers open in the country is available here. The map shows the vaccination centers with available places after the ‘Waiting list’ item is unchecked. 

Among the available vaccination places, 77,121 were for the AstraZeneca vaccine, 16,601 for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 5,033 for the Moderna vaccine.

 

🇷🇴🔝 Accelerăm campania de vaccinare! ✅ 403 centre de vaccinare fără liste de așteptare ✅ 98.755 de locuri disponibile...

Posted by RO Vaccinare on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Earlier this week, CNCAV announced that people could receive AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine without making an appointment at centers where places were available and no waiting lists.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

