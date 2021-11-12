Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/12/2021 - 08:20
Business

Dacian Petroleum takes over 40 onshore oil and gas fields from OMV Petrom

12 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government cleared the transfer of the rights and obligations related to 40 oil concession agreements from OMV Petrom to Dacian Petroleum, a company founded by Ion Popa - the former general manager of Petrom until the privatization, during 1992-2003.

Dacian Petroleum will pay USD 17.8 mln to buy the 40 fields, according to Profit.ro.

Popa set up Dacian petroleum together with three former top executives of the American oil giant Weatherford.

The deal was signed between OMV Petrom and Dacian Petroleum in January 2020.

The 40 fields in Southern Romania have a cumulated oil and gas production of approximately 1,700 boe/day, representing roughly 1% of OMV Petrom’s output. The transaction includes the transfer of the wells and the oil infrastructure afferent to the respective perimeters, as well as of a number of 190 employees.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aleksei Zakirov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/12/2021 - 08:20
Business

Dacian Petroleum takes over 40 onshore oil and gas fields from OMV Petrom

12 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government cleared the transfer of the rights and obligations related to 40 oil concession agreements from OMV Petrom to Dacian Petroleum, a company founded by Ion Popa - the former general manager of Petrom until the privatization, during 1992-2003.

Dacian Petroleum will pay USD 17.8 mln to buy the 40 fields, according to Profit.ro.

Popa set up Dacian petroleum together with three former top executives of the American oil giant Weatherford.

The deal was signed between OMV Petrom and Dacian Petroleum in January 2020.

The 40 fields in Southern Romania have a cumulated oil and gas production of approximately 1,700 boe/day, representing roughly 1% of OMV Petrom’s output. The transaction includes the transfer of the wells and the oil infrastructure afferent to the respective perimeters, as well as of a number of 190 employees.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aleksei Zakirov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange