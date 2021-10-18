Romanian PM-designate Ciolos asks lawmakers’ vote for USR Government

President of the reformist party USR and prime minister-designate Dacian Ciolos failed to secure support from the National Liberal Party (PNL) and ethnic Hungarians party UDMR and decided to come up with a single-party cabinet and own ruling strategy.

Ciolos will submit the list of ministers and the ruling strategy to parliament on Monday, October 18. At this moment, it seems to be rather a symbolic gesture since, under the circumstance of USR having only 80 of the 466 MPs.

The cabinet proposed by Dcaian Ciolos includes almost all the former ministers of USR from the Government of prime minister Florin Citu: Dan Barna for Foreign Affairs, Stelian Ion for Justice, Cristian Ghinea for European Funds, Cătălin Drulă for Transport, Claudiu Năsui for Economy, Ioana Mihăilă for Health, according to G4media.ro. The only minister to lose his seat is Ciprian Teleman, replaced by Monica Berescu at the Ministry of Research.

Other important portfolios were awarded to Ionuț Moșteanu (Ministry of Development), former prefect Alin Stoica (Interior), Cristina Prună (Energy), MEP Dragoș Pîslaru (Finance), Nicu Fălcoi (Defense) and Mihai Goțiu (Environment).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)