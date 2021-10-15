Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian Ernst

Senior Editor 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 08:45
Politics

RO Liberals to come up with own candidate after PM-designate Cioloș gives up

15 October 2021
Dan Vilceanu, the secretary-general of the Liberals (PNL), explained that his party would invite reformist USR to restore the former centre-right coalition - but only after prime minister-designate Dacian Cioloș abandons his attempt to form a cabinet and only under their own terms - meaning a prime minister decided by PNL.

The statements, coming from a close collaborator of prime minister Florin Cîțu, indicates that PNL still expects USR to surrender and accept the terms of the Liberals for returning within the ruling coalition - a scenario that, realistically speaking, is not very likely. 

The alternative is the prolongation of the political crisis.

Speaking in a B1 TV show, Vilceanu said that the Liberals are ready to negotiate with USR a ruling arrangement around a Liberal prime minister, who "can only be nominated by PNL" if Dacian Cioloș abandons his mandate as prime minister-designate.

The reformist USR party pulled out of the ruling coalition and helped the opposition overthrow the Government exactly because they decided to no longer support prime minister Florin Cîțu at the head of the Government.

However, the Liberal party has constantly confirmed that they support PM Cîțu. The party's leadership formally agreed to nominate Florin Cîțu for the prime minister seat in case the party manages to form a ruling coalition again. 

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

