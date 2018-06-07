Romanian brand Dacia surpasses Toyota in Germany

Romanian carmaker Dacia reached a market share of 2.5% in Germany in May, its best result on this market ever, managing to surpass Japanese producer Toyota in terms of sales, local Profit.ro reported.

Germany is the biggest car market in Europe and one of the biggest markets for the Romanian producer. Dacia sold 7,515 cars in Germany in May, up by 10.7% compared to the same month of 2017. Dacia thus surpassed Toyota, which sold 7,228 cars in the same period.

In the first five months of this year, Dacia sold over 31,200 cars in Germany, up by almost 20% year-on-year, securing a market share of over 2%. The performance comes as the German car market only advanced by 2.6% in the first five months, after a 5.8% decline in May.

