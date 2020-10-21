Dacia announces the price of its first electric model on a European market

The first electric model produced under the Romanian brand Dacia - Spring - will cost EUR 17,800 on the Hungarian market, Hotnews.ro reported. Hungary is thus the first market in Europe where Renault announces the price for this new model.

Net of the EUR 6,800 subsidy for electric vehicles in Hungary, the Spring's final price is EUR 11,000.

At this price of EUR 17,800, Dacia Spring would cost about EUR 2,000 less than the Skoda Citigo IV, and more than EUR 3,000 less than the Renault Twingo ZE.

French group Renault presented the Dacia Spring electric vehicle in mid-October. The model will be commercially available in Europe starting next spring, with the first deliveries expected next autumn.

Spring is designed to be an urban car and has a range of 225 km, according to Renault. The model will initially be produced in China.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Renault)