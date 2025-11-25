Dacia Sandero returns as Europe’s best-selling car in October

Sales of the Dacia Sandero model were the highest in Europe in October, although the volume was slightly lower than a year ago. The Romanian model managed to surpass its main rivals, the Clio and the T-Roc, according to Profit.ro.

The Sandero is mainly built in Morocco, where Renault-Dacia operates two factories in Tangier and Casablanca. A third production site is in Mioveni, Romania, but most of the supply comes from the Moroccan plants, which have become key players in the European car industry, according to Morocco World News.

Meanwhile, the best-selling made-in-Romania model, Ford Puma (13th place), produced at Craiova by Ford Otocar, maintained in October its upward trend seen over the previous months, with a volume of 12,300 units - but it failed to reach the EU Top 10 by sales, being surpassed by the Citroen C3. The same happened with Dacia Duster, ranked one place lower and with an almost similar volume.

For comparison, 20,500 automobiles were sold in October under the Sandero badge, some 2,000 units over the VW T-Roc, which came in second, while the lead over Clio was over 3,000 units, as shown by Data Force statistics.

Romanian automobile production dropped by 2.7% y/y to 453,955 units in the first ten months of 2025, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

(Photo source: Vanderwolfimages/Dreamstime.com)