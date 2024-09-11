Romania's Dacia brand launches limited-edition anniversary Logan model

Romanian carmaker Dacia has launched a limited-edition anniversary model of the Logan, marking 20 years since the brand's official debut. Approximately 4,000 units will be available, adorned with traditional motifs inspired by famed Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși's "Endless Column".

A facelift for the Logan is also planned for the end of next year, according to Mihai Bordeanu, director of Automobile Dacia cited by Economedia.

Since its launch 20 years ago, Dacia has sold 584,000 Logan cars in Romania and 695,000 units abroad. Over three generations - Logan Legend 2004, Logan Evolution 2014, and Logan Continuity 2024 - the brand has become a staple in the automotive market.

The 20th-anniversary model, Logan XX, features subtle design modifications rather than technical changes, with visual elements inspired by Romanian symbols, particularly Brâncuși’s iconic artwork. The exterior includes stickers on the rear doors, side mirrors, and the trunk lid, while the interior features the "20 years" theme on the central console and door sills, as well as decorative elements on the front seat backs.

According to Dragoș Stuparu, senior designer at Dacia, the use of Roman numerals helped integrate traditional patterns while maintaining a contemporary minimalist design.

The limited series car comes in two engine options: the TCe 90 at EUR 16,000 and the ECO-G 100 at EUR 16,300, available in gray, cedar green, and artic white. Orders began on September 10, with deliveries expected by mid-October.

Earlier this week, Dacia announced a voluntary resignation scheme aimed at reducing the personnel, with severance pays of up to tens of thousands of euros depending, among others, on how long the employer has worked for the company.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dacia.ro)