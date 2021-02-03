Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 08:16
Business

Production of Romanian car plants Ford and Dacia disrupted by semiconductor crisis

02 March 2021
Romanian car factory Dacia announced that it would suspend production again after Ford's factory in Craiova announced a longer outage period at the end of February.

Thus, both local car plants will operate at a fraction of their capacity in March.

The cause is the same for both factories: the lack of microchips, which hit the global automobile industry (and not only) amid a combination of factors.

Dacia will suspend the production of its Mioveni-based plant on March 5 and 8, both in the vehicle plant and in the Mechanical and Chassis Plant. Earlier, Ford Romania announced that it would suspend production for ten days, starting with February 26.

Last year, the two carmakers also had production disruptions due to the pandemic. The output of the Dacia car plant dropped in 2020 to under 260,000 units from 350,000 in 2019.

Meanwhile, Romania's total car production reached 438,000 units, down from 490,000 units in 2019.

(Photo: media.ford.com)

Normal
