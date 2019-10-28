Czech ATV rider seriously injured after falling into 60-meter deep ravine in northern Romania

A Czech tourist who was on an off-road trip in the northern Romania region of Maramures reportedly lost the control of his ATV and plunged into a 60-meter deep ravine on Sunday, October 27, suffering serious head and chest injuries.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, local Digi24 reported. Another man from the same group called the emergency number 112.

Because the place where the Czech tourist fell is hardly accessible, a helicopter of the emergency rescue service SMURD was called to the scene. Hunters were also sent there because there was the risk of wild animals attacking the victim.

After a long rescue mission, the Czech tourist was transported to the Baia Mare County Hospital. His condition is stable.

(Photo source: Facebook/Salvamont Maramures)