Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 09/20/2019 - 14:42
Social
Video
Dutch tourist carried 5 km on a stretcher after mountain bike accident in Romania
20 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A 62-year-old Dutch tourist was seriously injured in a bike accident in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains and the rescuers had to carry him 5 km on a stretcher because the access road was inaccessible to cars, local Mediafax reported.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 18, on the Valea Dorului-Bolboci mountain trail.

“When they arrived at the scene, the mountain gendarmes and the mountain rescuers gave emergency first aid to the tourist, as he presented a possible fracture to his left leg and was panicked,” the Dambovita Gendarmerie said.

The mountain rescuers had to use a stretcher to carry the injured tourist for about 5 km to the DJ714 county road. From there, an emergency response team transported him to the Emergency Hospital in Targoviste.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 09/20/2019 - 14:42
Social
Video
Dutch tourist carried 5 km on a stretcher after mountain bike accident in Romania
20 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A 62-year-old Dutch tourist was seriously injured in a bike accident in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains and the rescuers had to carry him 5 km on a stretcher because the access road was inaccessible to cars, local Mediafax reported.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 18, on the Valea Dorului-Bolboci mountain trail.

“When they arrived at the scene, the mountain gendarmes and the mountain rescuers gave emergency first aid to the tourist, as he presented a possible fracture to his left leg and was panicked,” the Dambovita Gendarmerie said.

The mountain rescuers had to use a stretcher to carry the injured tourist for about 5 km to the DJ714 county road. From there, an emergency response team transported him to the Emergency Hospital in Targoviste.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 September 2019
Politics
Court rules former Romanian president collaborated with the Communist secret police
20 September 2019
Entertainment
Watch: Top foreign music videos shot in Romania
16 September 2019
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
20 September 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Bucharest museums to visit with children
13 September 2019
Social
Musical toy makes three Romanian pupils so angry that they vandalize entire school
12 September 2019
Business
Romania faces potential diplomatic conflict with Spain over 21-km highway segment
13 September 2019
Entertainment
Friday 13th: Ten bad luck superstitions in Romania (and a few for good luck)
11 September 2019
Business
UiPath’s Romanian founder featured on the cover of Forbes magazine as “the first bot billionaire”

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40