Dutch tourist carried 5 km on a stretcher after mountain bike accident in Romania

A 62-year-old Dutch tourist was seriously injured in a bike accident in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains and the rescuers had to carry him 5 km on a stretcher because the access road was inaccessible to cars, local Mediafax reported.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 18, on the Valea Dorului-Bolboci mountain trail.

“When they arrived at the scene, the mountain gendarmes and the mountain rescuers gave emergency first aid to the tourist, as he presented a possible fracture to his left leg and was panicked,” the Dambovita Gendarmerie said.

The mountain rescuers had to use a stretcher to carry the injured tourist for about 5 km to the DJ714 county road. From there, an emergency response team transported him to the Emergency Hospital in Targoviste.

