Czech Tesla promises EUR 90 mln factory for power storage in Romania ready by June 2025

With an eight-month delay, the construction works at the power storage devices factory developed by Czech group Tesla at Braila in Romania will begin in July and be ready by mid-2025, investor’s representatives said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

However, the delay seems to be longer. In the summer of 2022, Dusan Lichardus, co-founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tesla group in the Czech Republic, told Ziarul Financiar that the construction site was to be opened at the beginning of 2023, and the duration of construction was estimated at about a year. In February this year, Lichardus said the factory would be ready this year, generating 200 workplaces.

At the factory, Tesla will produce electric energy storage batteries and systems for the residential, commercial, and industrial segments, including batteries for electric cars. The plant is designed to reach an annual turnover of EUR 1 billion and a production capacity of 2GWh (aggregated storage capacity of the devices produced).

The Czech Tesla group entered Romania by establishing the company Tesla Energy Storage in May 2022.

The total investment planned by Tesla in Romania through Tesla Energy Storage exceeds RON 450 million (EUR 90 million).

On December 8, 2022, the Romanian Finance Ministry approved Tesla’s request for EUR 40.8 million in state aid under a scheme aimed at supporting large investments with major economic impact, passed under the government decision HG 807/2014.

(Photo source: Artinun Prekmoung/Dreamstime.com)