Business

Czech Tesla to open EUR 90 mln power storage devices factory in eastern Romania this year

20 February 2024

Czech industrial group Tesla confirmed that it will open this year the power storage devices factory in eastern Romania, at Braila, where it expects to reach an annual production capacity of 2GWh and a turnover of EUR 1 billion, according to Economica.net.

In this factory, Tesla will produce electric energy storage batteries, systems for the residential, commercial and industrial segments, including batteries for electric cars.

The Czech Tesla group entered Romania by establishing Tesla Energy Storage in May 2022.

The total investment planned by Tesla in Romania through the company Tesla Energy Storage exceeds RON 450 million (EUR 90 million). 

On December 8, 2022, the Romanian Finance Ministry approved Tesla’s request for EUR 40.8 million in state aid under a scheme aimed at supporting large-sized investments with major economic impact, passed under the government decision HG 807/2014. Tesla promised to create 130 jobs at the new production capacity.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Artinun Prekmoung/Dreamstime.com)

