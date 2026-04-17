A Culinary Encounter: Michelin-starred Chef Michele De Blasio Arrives at Cucina for ONE Night Only

News from Companies

Bucharest is about to welcome an evening shaped by refinement, authenticity, and the unmistakable spirit of Southern Italy. On May 7, starting at 7 PM, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel invites guests to Cucina – The Italian Kitchen for A Culinary Encounter with Michelin-starred Chef Michele De Blasio — a one-night-only experience created for those who appreciate exceptional cuisine and the stories that live within it.

Recognized for his thoughtful and ingredient-led approach, Michele De Blasio is the Executive Chef of Volta del Fuenti, the Michelin-starred restaurant overlooking the Amalfi Coast, where his cuisine reflects Campanian heritage, seasonality, and a contemporary reading of Italian tradition. His culinary philosophy, described as “Revealed Essence,” is built on clarity, balance, and respect for the ingredient — allowing flavor, memory, and place to emerge with elegance and precision.



A Chef Defined by Territory, Memory, and Contemporary Vision



For De Blasio, cooking is not simply an act of technique, but one of interpretation. His dishes draw deeply from the land that shaped him — from the hills and gardens of Campania to the sea-facing light of the Amalfi Coast — while embracing a modern sensibility that feels both disciplined and emotional. At the heart of his work is a commitment to seasonal ingredients, close relationships with local producers, and a style that reveals rather than conceals.



His career has taken him through some of the most respected culinary environments in the world. Guided early by masters such as Riccardo Camanini and Alfonso Iaccarino, and later shaped by experiences alongside names including Alain Ducasse, Pierre Gagnaire, Arzak, Martín Berasategui, José Andrés, and Clare Smyth, De Blasio has developed a culinary language that is unmistakably Italian yet globally informed. His international journey has included collaborations in Hong Kong, Osaka, Tokyo, Bahrain, São Paulo, and Shanghai, all contributing to the depth and character of the cuisine he presents today.



A Notable Michelin-Star Culinary Moment for Bucharest at Cucina



At Cucina – The Italian Kitchen, the evening will unfold as a carefully composed gastronomic journey, inviting guests to experience Michele De Blasio’s culinary language through the exclusive Percorso menu created for Bucharest. Introduced by a refined welcome drink, the experience opens with the chef’s prologue, Red Prawn Tee-Pai, where Danube caviar, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon bring brightness and precision to the sweetness of red prawn. It continues with Montanara, a light and elegant homage to Neapolitan heritage, followed by a tasting sequence that moves with both imagination and depth — from Cauliflower in Three Expressions, exploring texture and purity, to Carnaroli Risotto “Cacio e Pepe” with raw scampi and sea essence powder, a dish suspended beautifully between land and sea.



The journey continues with Neapolitan Memory, followed by Crispy Suckling Pig with savory apple zabaglione, wild herbs, and jus. To finish, Pastiera Reimagined offers a contemporary interpretation of tradition, closing the evening with elegance, texture, and a lasting sense of refinement.



A Rare Opportunity for Bucharest’s Culinary Scene



The arrival of Chef Michele De Blasio at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel marks more than a guest chef appearance. It reflects the growing appetite in Bucharest for experiences that are intimate, elevated, and internationally resonant. For one evening, guests will be invited into a world shaped by the Mediterranean, by memory, and by a chef whose work transforms local ingredients and personal heritage into a refined contemporary expression, complemented by live piano and violin music that will lend the evening an added sense of elegance and atmosphere.



Presented as Michelin Star Experience, the dinner will take place on May 7 at 7 PM at Cucina – The Italian Kitchen, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, and is available for 680 RON per guest.



A signature menu. A rare opportunity. An experience defined by excellence.



Reservations: cucina@marriott.com or +40 214031902 | www.cucinabucharest.com



*This is a press release.