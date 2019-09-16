RO transport minister slams Spanish constructor for poor work

Romania’s transport minister Razvan Cuc harshly criticized the Spanish construction companies that threatened to trigger a diplomatic incident after the state highways company CNAIR terminated their contract for a highway segment and executed the guarantee for the quality of the work, Economica.net reported.

Cuc said that the ministry would select an independent consultant to decide whether the 21-km highway segment built by Spanish companies Comsa and Aldesa Construccciones can be commissioned. If the segment is in line with the requirements, it will be commissioned, Cuc promised adding that this is nearly impossible as long as cracks appeared on this segment although it was not used.

The ministry, invoking repeated delays and poor quality of work, terminated the contract with the Spanish contractor, executed the guarantees and warned of further penalties.

In turn, Aldesa managed to get a court decision to suspend the execution of the guarantee (some RON 58 million, or EUR 12.2 million). However, CNAIR got the money just one day before the court decision.

The dispute is related to the construction of a 21-km segment of the Lugoj-Deva highway, in Western Romania, a contract worth RON 580 mln (EUR 123 mln), without VAT, which was 85% financed with EU funds. Work on this highway segment was 99% completed when CNAIR terminated the contract.

(Photo: Ministerul Transporturilor Romania Facebook Page)

