CTPark Bucharest West becomes regional distribution hub for the fastest growing fashion retailer - LPP

CTPark Bucharest West is just reconfirming its position as a regional logistic hub for the whole Balkans and beyond, by starting its cooperation with LPP, the fastest growing fashion retailer in Romania for its regional distribution center. LPP, the creator of five recognizable brands such as Reserved, House, Mohito, Cropp and Sinsay, leased 65,000 sq m of warehouse in CTPark Bucharest West, the largest logistic park in CEE.

The 65,000 sq m lease transaction in the flagship CTPark Bucharest West marks the begging of collaboration between LPP, which manages a network of more than 1,800 stores in 38 countries, and CTP, owning over 9.9 million sq m of industrial and logistics space across 10 countries. This major transaction is also another confirmation of CTPark Bucharest West consolidating its role as a regional hub, as the LPP products will be dispatched in Romania, but also in countries such as Bulgaria, Hungary, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia and Greece.

"CTPark Bucharest West is a destination for market leaders. We are excited to start the partnership with LPP which has created five major brands and covers 38 countries. We think it is a very good match between CTP with LPP as two very entrepreneurial, ambitious and agile companies and which has allowed a record time leasing transaction. The LPP warehouse, BUW24, is a record in itself by size as it has a bit over 160,000 sq m GLA, being the largest building in the country, monobloc (i.e. without any partition walls), CTP high technical standard,” stated Ana Dumitrache, Country Head CTP Romania.

BUW24 will have a leasable area of over 160,000 sq m and is planned to be delivered in 2023/2024. With this new landmark, CTPark Bucharest West is approaching the 1,000,0000 sq m milestone, strengthening its position not only as the largest industrial park in Romania, but also as the one providing the best quality of life for employees.

With the multifunctional project Clubahus, CTPark Bucharest West offers all the desired facilities for its residents such as restaurant with terrace, barbeque area, minimarket, coffee shop, medical point, amphitheater for events, meeting rooms and a lot of green areas for employees to relax in their spare time. This time are to be developed also a supermarket and a sports ground for the residents, and also the bicycle path will be enlarged together with the park.

Located on the A1 highway at km 23, CTPark Bucharest West is the largest industrial park in Europe and has a leasable area of approximately 770,000 sq m to date.

“Romanian market has remained one of the key ones in terms of LPP’s business development for several years now. In just 2.5 years, the number of LPP brand stores in this country has doubled – from 59 at the end of 2019 to 118 at the end of the first half of 2022. Taking this into account, the decision to lease a new warehouse facility in Romania to service the LPP sales network was a natural direction for us. This will be our second warehouse facility in the country, so we are confident that our knowledge of the market and local conditions will allow us to further boost our potential as a logistics operator in the region,” emphasizes Sebastian Sołtys, vice-president of LPP Logistics.

The park offers high quality, energy efficient buildings and modern construction standards. All buildings have a height of 12 m and are designed as monoblock structures, which facilitates the installation of automations which create business and operational efficiencies. In addition, the storage spaces are also equipped with the necessary electrical capacity to support these automations, which are to be supplemented by solar panels, which will bring additional energy costs efficiencies.

