Biggest owner of logistic parks in RO pours another EUR 50 mln in Timisoara projects

Prague-based CTP, the largest developer and administrator of premium industrial and logistics parks in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe, aims to double the leasable area of its logistics spaces in western Romania by 2023.

Thus, the company will invest another EUR 50 million to expand its logistics parks around Timisoara.

"The expansion of the parks around Timisoara is proof of the trust that CTP gives to this region, especially to the western part of the country. Timisoara is a strategic hub on Romania's logistics map, well connected with the rest of the region and benefits from a skilled workforce, with an excellent reputation and enormous know-how, especially in the electronics industry," say the CTP representatives.

CTP's current plans concern, in particular, the extension of the CTPark Timisoara II logistics park with the first building of 32,200 square meters already rented.

The park is located in a strategic area, close to Timisoara airport and the A1 motorway. The building is cross-dock, multifunctional, and can be adapted to the specific needs of customers that choose CTP as a partner.

In the second stage of construction scheduled to begin this fall and reach completion in March 2021, CTP will deliver another 17,000 square meters in CTPark Timisoara II. The developer also plans to expand its parks in Turda and Sibiu, in Transylvania's central area.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com