Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 08:48
Real Estate

Biggest owner of logistic parks in RO pours another EUR 50 mln in Timisoara projects

26 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prague-based CTP, the largest developer and administrator of premium industrial and logistics parks in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe, aims to double the leasable area of its logistics spaces in western Romania by 2023.

Thus, the company will invest another EUR 50 million to expand its logistics parks around Timisoara.

"The expansion of the parks around Timisoara is proof of the trust that CTP gives to this region, especially to the western part of the country. Timisoara is a strategic hub on Romania's logistics map, well connected with the rest of the region and benefits from a skilled workforce, with an excellent reputation and enormous know-how, especially in the electronics industry," say the CTP representatives.

CTP's current plans concern, in particular, the extension of the CTPark Timisoara II logistics park with the first building of 32,200 square meters already rented.

The park is located in a strategic area, close to Timisoara airport and the A1 motorway. The building is cross-dock, multifunctional, and can be adapted to the specific needs of customers that choose CTP as a partner.

In the second stage of construction scheduled to begin this fall and reach completion in March 2021, CTP will deliver another 17,000 square meters in CTPark Timisoara II. The developer also plans to expand its parks in Turda and Sibiu, in Transylvania's central area.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 08:44
15 September 2020
Real Estate
CTP to host IKEA’s regional distribution center for SEE near Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 08:48
Real Estate

Biggest owner of logistic parks in RO pours another EUR 50 mln in Timisoara projects

26 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prague-based CTP, the largest developer and administrator of premium industrial and logistics parks in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe, aims to double the leasable area of its logistics spaces in western Romania by 2023.

Thus, the company will invest another EUR 50 million to expand its logistics parks around Timisoara.

"The expansion of the parks around Timisoara is proof of the trust that CTP gives to this region, especially to the western part of the country. Timisoara is a strategic hub on Romania's logistics map, well connected with the rest of the region and benefits from a skilled workforce, with an excellent reputation and enormous know-how, especially in the electronics industry," say the CTP representatives.

CTP's current plans concern, in particular, the extension of the CTPark Timisoara II logistics park with the first building of 32,200 square meters already rented.

The park is located in a strategic area, close to Timisoara airport and the A1 motorway. The building is cross-dock, multifunctional, and can be adapted to the specific needs of customers that choose CTP as a partner.

In the second stage of construction scheduled to begin this fall and reach completion in March 2021, CTP will deliver another 17,000 square meters in CTPark Timisoara II. The developer also plans to expand its parks in Turda and Sibiu, in Transylvania's central area.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 08:44
15 September 2020
Real Estate
CTP to host IKEA’s regional distribution center for SEE near Bucharest
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
25 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A Dutch couple’s new life in a picturesque Romanian village & how they share their experience with others
20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath