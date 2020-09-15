Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 08:44
Real Estate
CTP to host IKEA’s regional distribution center for SEE near Bucharest
15 September 2020
CTP, the largest developer and operator of industrial and logistics parks in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), will complete this year the new IKEA distribution center for South-Eastern Europe (SEE), near Bucharest.

Located in CTPark Bucharest West, the warehouse will be operated by the joint venture between IB Cargo and Maersk.

The IKEA distribution center will occupy 75,000 sqm of the largest logistics building in Romania, which has 140,000 sqm.

CTP will complete the project by the end of this year. The customization for the operations of IB Cargo and Maersk will take several months.

"We are happy to be part of this project that other industry players have vied for. We have an excellent product and our customers, IB Cargo, Maersk, and also IKEA Supply AG, a multinational company with very high standards, confirm this by their decision [to pick us]," said Ana Dumitrache, country manager CTP.

(Photo courtesy of CTP)

[email protected]

