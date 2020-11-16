Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 13:00
Business

CTP takes over 95,000 sqm of logistics spaces in Romania from Australian group

16 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prague-based CTP, the biggest owner of logistics and industrial spaces in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has acquired a portfolio of 12 buildings from the Australian group Cromwell Property Group. With a total area of 95,000 sqm, the buildings are located within CTPark Bucharest, one of CTP's biggest logistics parks in Romania.

With this acquisition, the company expands CTPark Bucharest to over 500,000 sqm of rentable space, occupied by over 100 customers.

"The Cromwell acquisition complements our portfolio at km 13 of the park situated on the A1 Highway. We plan to redevelop the park to bring it to CTP standards through energy efficiency, considering the buildings' appearance. The Cromwell portfolio includes a multifunctional building, which is not operational but will be brought to life by the middle of next year. Here, we will create a CTP Clubhouse with multiple functions – from restaurant and cafés to fitness and conference rooms, to support residents in attracting quality workforce and easy access to basic services and even entertainment," said Andreea Enescu, Transaction Manager CTP Romania, the orchestrator of this transaction.

Real estate agency JLL managed the transaction.

CTP is the leading warehouse developer and manager in Romania, with a GLA of over 1.25 million sqm of Class A warehouses in 10 cities: Arad, Bucuresti, Cluj-Napoca, Deva, Pitesti, Sibiu, Timisoara, Turda, Ineu, and Salonta.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 08:44
15 September 2020
Real Estate
CTP to host IKEA’s regional distribution center for SEE near Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 13:00
Business

CTP takes over 95,000 sqm of logistics spaces in Romania from Australian group

16 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prague-based CTP, the biggest owner of logistics and industrial spaces in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has acquired a portfolio of 12 buildings from the Australian group Cromwell Property Group. With a total area of 95,000 sqm, the buildings are located within CTPark Bucharest, one of CTP's biggest logistics parks in Romania.

With this acquisition, the company expands CTPark Bucharest to over 500,000 sqm of rentable space, occupied by over 100 customers.

"The Cromwell acquisition complements our portfolio at km 13 of the park situated on the A1 Highway. We plan to redevelop the park to bring it to CTP standards through energy efficiency, considering the buildings' appearance. The Cromwell portfolio includes a multifunctional building, which is not operational but will be brought to life by the middle of next year. Here, we will create a CTP Clubhouse with multiple functions – from restaurant and cafés to fitness and conference rooms, to support residents in attracting quality workforce and easy access to basic services and even entertainment," said Andreea Enescu, Transaction Manager CTP Romania, the orchestrator of this transaction.

Real estate agency JLL managed the transaction.

CTP is the leading warehouse developer and manager in Romania, with a GLA of over 1.25 million sqm of Class A warehouses in 10 cities: Arad, Bucuresti, Cluj-Napoca, Deva, Pitesti, Sibiu, Timisoara, Turda, Ineu, and Salonta.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 08:44
15 September 2020
Real Estate
CTP to host IKEA’s regional distribution center for SEE near Bucharest
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"