Orange Romania: Marius Maican appointed CTO, Alexandru Ilie IT Director

23 June 2022
Telecom operator Orange Romania announced it appointed Marius Maican as Chief Technology Officer and Alexandru Ilie as IT Director.

Marius Maican (opening photo), who has been working with Orange for more than 25 years and is already part of the top management team, takes over the CTO role from Emmanuel Chautard, appointed deputy director in charge of transformation and operations with Orange Innovation Networks.

Alexandru Ilie takes over from Bogdan Rotunjanu, who moves on to work with Orange Spain.

Maican started his career with Orange (formerly MobilRom) in 1997 as Radio Design Engineer. A graduate of the Electronics and Telecommunications Faculty of the Bucharest Polytechnic University, he was among the company's first engineers to contribute to servicing the early coverage phases. In 2011, he was appointed Operations & Maintenance Director. In this role, he worked to transform the operating model in the network and IT areas and created the Orange Security Operation Center. In his new role, he will coordinate the technology department of Orange Romania.

Alexandru Ilie

A graduate of the Bucharest Academy of Economy Studies, with a degree from the Cybernetics Faculty and a master's in Data Bases, Alexandru Ilie has worked in telecom and IT multinationals. He held various leadership roles in Digital & IT, most recently as Head of Digital IT Systems and Delivery Director of international IT&C companies. He has a broad portfolio of projects delivered locally or in the EMEA area. As part of the Orange executive team, he will work to define and implement the IT solutions strategy meant to "support the development, digitalization and leadership of Orange on the local market."

