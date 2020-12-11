Romanian investors launch new equity crowdfunding platform

Goldseed Capital, a new equity crowdfunding platform recently launched in Romania, aims to have ten startups listed in the first year of operations, former banker Dan Pascariu, one of the co-founders, told Ziarul Financiar.

Pascariu, a former Chairman of the Board at UniCredit Bank Romania, launched the platform in partnership with Daniel Stoica, a former top manager at flag carrier Tarom.

The two co-founders invested EUR 20,000 in developing the platform.

The maximum funding that startups can attract through the Goldseed Capital platform is EUR 1 million per campaign.

"We estimate that we will list one company per month on the platform, in the first year. We will reach ten listings per year. Then we'll increase the number. The platform has been operational since June of this year," said Daniel Stoica, co-founder of Goldseed Capital, at the ZF Live business show.

SeedBlink, the first equity crowdfunding platform in Romania, which has two former bankers as co-founders, has run 22 campaigns so far with total funds raised worth EUR 6.7 mln, of which EUR 3.3 mln through crowdfunding and the rest from strategic partners (VC firms).

(Photo: Henning Marquardt/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com