Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 08:21
Business

Romanian investors launch new equity crowdfunding platform

12 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Goldseed Capital, a new equity crowdfunding platform recently launched in Romania, aims to have ten startups listed in the first year of operations, former banker Dan Pascariu, one of the co-founders, told Ziarul Financiar.

Pascariu, a former Chairman of the Board at UniCredit Bank Romania, launched the platform in partnership with Daniel Stoica, a former top manager at flag carrier Tarom.

The two co-founders invested EUR 20,000 in developing the platform.

The maximum funding that startups can attract through the Goldseed Capital platform is EUR 1 million per campaign.

"We estimate that we will list one company per month on the platform, in the first year. We will reach ten listings per year. Then we'll increase the number. The platform has been operational since June of this year," said Daniel Stoica, co-founder of Goldseed Capital, at the ZF Live business show.

SeedBlink, the first equity crowdfunding platform in Romania, which has two former bankers as co-founders, has run 22 campaigns so far with total funds raised worth EUR 6.7 mln, of which EUR 3.3 mln through crowdfunding and the rest from strategic partners (VC firms).

(Photo: Henning Marquardt/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 08:19
05 October 2020
Business
RO crowdfunding platform SeedBlink to list three new projects in October
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 08:21
Business

Romanian investors launch new equity crowdfunding platform

12 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Goldseed Capital, a new equity crowdfunding platform recently launched in Romania, aims to have ten startups listed in the first year of operations, former banker Dan Pascariu, one of the co-founders, told Ziarul Financiar.

Pascariu, a former Chairman of the Board at UniCredit Bank Romania, launched the platform in partnership with Daniel Stoica, a former top manager at flag carrier Tarom.

The two co-founders invested EUR 20,000 in developing the platform.

The maximum funding that startups can attract through the Goldseed Capital platform is EUR 1 million per campaign.

"We estimate that we will list one company per month on the platform, in the first year. We will reach ten listings per year. Then we'll increase the number. The platform has been operational since June of this year," said Daniel Stoica, co-founder of Goldseed Capital, at the ZF Live business show.

SeedBlink, the first equity crowdfunding platform in Romania, which has two former bankers as co-founders, has run 22 campaigns so far with total funds raised worth EUR 6.7 mln, of which EUR 3.3 mln through crowdfunding and the rest from strategic partners (VC firms).

(Photo: Henning Marquardt/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 08:19
05 October 2020
Business
RO crowdfunding platform SeedBlink to list three new projects in October
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament