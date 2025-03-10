Romanian coalition candidate “unwavering” in running for president

Crin Antonescu, the candidate backed by the Romanian coalition made up of the Social Democrats (PSD), Liberals (PNL), and the Hungarians Alliance (UDMR), said he is “unwavering” after submitting his candidacy file for the presidential elections on Sunday, March 9.

Antonescu promised he would unite and strengthen the nation in front of supporters and critics, mainly backers of far-right candidate Călin Georgescu, present at the Central Electoral Bureau.

"I have submitted my candidacy for the Presidency of Romania. I thank God for helping me to be here and for guiding me in this endeavor. I thank my wife, who has served and continues to serve Romania with honor, dedication, and expertise in the European Parliament. I thank all my colleagues who stand by my side today, leaders of the parties that the Romanian people entrusted with their votes to form a parliamentary majority and the current government of Romania," Crin Antonescu stated.

He also expressed gratitude to the more than 1.7 million people who signed for his candidacy.

Antonescu added that although many efforts were made to block his candidacy, he would not step aside and emphasized that together with the citizens, he would build a stronger country.

"This candidacy has not pleased everyone; there have been many efforts to prevent it. But with all these people by my side, we moved forward. I do not waver, I do not step aside; we are all moving forward together in these elections so that Romania can move forward," the governing coalition’s candidate declared.

The former leader of PNL was referring to lobbying done by opposition reformist party Union Save Romania, USR, which said it would back Ilie Bolojan, currently interim president, along with the coalition parties if they would replace Antonescu with Bolojan. The proposal, however, was rejected by the heads of the coalition.

During his speech, Antonescu also stated that "Romania does not only need a head of state, but a leader." Crin Antonescu concluded by asking God to grant him the strength, as the nation's leader, to allow people to dream big.

Bucharest general mayor Nicușor Dan was the first candidate to submit his candidacy for the 2025 presidential elections on Friday, March 7. He was followed by far-right politician Călin Georgescu a few hours later, but the Electoral Bureau rejected his bid on Sunday.

Romania will hold presidential elections again on May 4, followed by a run-off on May 18. The deadline for submitting candidacies is March 15.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)