M&A

Irish group CRH takes over Romanian polyethylene pipe maker

12 August 2024

Irish building materials group CRH, through its Romanian subsidiary Romcim (cement producer), took over local polyethylene pipes maker Tehno World which operates a factory in the northeastern part of the country at Falticeni, Ziarul Financiar announced.

The daily estimates the deal, which was already endorsed by the Romanian competition body, at over EUR 100 million. 

Tehno World reported RON 434 million (EUR 86 million, 5% up y/y) turnover and RON 45.5 million (EUR 9 million) net profit in 2023.

Tehno World was put up for sale in February this year, with the consulting firm EY handling this process.

The company was developed by three local entrepreneurs: Maria-Angela Amariei, Gabriela-Luminita Pavel, and Iustinian Pavel. 

It has produced plastic pipes (high-density polyethylene, polypropylene, and PVC-U pipes) for urban infrastructure, such as water distribution and sewage networks, and for irrigation since 2003. 

(Photo: Romcim)

