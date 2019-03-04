Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/03/2019 - 15:21
Exhibitions, talks, treasure hunt & more at Creative Quarter Design Festival in downtown Bucharest
03 April 2019
Cartierul Creativ (the Creative Neighborhood) Association will organize in May the Creative Quarter Design Festival, an event that will combine more than 60 special events, from exhibitions, workshops and talks to guided tours, live performances, parties, treasure hunt, movie night and a design market.

The festival, which, according to the organizers “celebrates the contemporary creative effervescence,” will be organized in the Creative Neighborhood (Cartierul Creativ) - the space delimited by the streets Berzei, Calea Grivitei, Calea Victoriei and Regina Elisabeta Boulevard. It will take place between May 18 and May 26.

For the first time in Romania, during the festival, participants will be able to visit the Made in Bucharest Creative Quarter and Mnemonics exhibitions. Made in Bucharest Creative Quarter represented the Romanian capital at the Madrid Design Festival this year.

Moreover, during the festival, creative studios, architectural offices or designer workshops will open their doors to all visitors interested in discovering Bucharest's creativity. The program of the festival, which is organized during the Romanian Design Week 2019, will also include a series of talks on design and architecture, guided tours, the first TypeThursdayBUC workshop organized in Romania, and workshops for children.

More details are available here, and will also be posted here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

