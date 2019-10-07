Southern Romania city to spend EUR 28 million on electric buses

The City Hall of Craiova, a city in southern Romania, has opened the bid to purchase 46 electric, 46 slow charging stations and 11 fast charging stations. The estimated value of the acquisition is of RON 135 million (some EUR 28 million), Economica.net reported.

The bid is divided in two stages. At first, 16 buses, 16 slow charging stations and 4 fast charging stations will be purchased, followed by 30 buses, 30 slow charging stations and 7 fast charging stations.

Offers can be submitted until August 14, according to the announcement published on the public acquisitions platform SICAP.

Craiova is also supposed to purchase new trams, after the previous bid to purchase the vehicles, organized by the Regional Development Ministry, was canceled for lack of offers.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

