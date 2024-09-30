Events

Romania’s Craiova starts preparations for 2024 Christmas Market

30 September 2024

Craiova, a major city in southwestern Romania, will begin to set up its Christmas Market this week, mayor Lia Olguţa Vasilescu announced. The main event of the holiday season is scheduled to open on November 15.

"From next week, we will start setting up the installations for the Christmas Market because we want to have the necessary time to set up more stories for you. Santa Claus will cross Craiova's sky in his sleigh beginning November 15," mayor Vasilescu said on social media.

According to her, Santa's Village will host various activities, such as ice rinks, roller coaster, houses with goodies and souvenirs, and carousels. 

"In Frații Buzești Square, you can witness the nativity scene, in Doljeana you will be greeted by Star Wars decorations, and in Mihai Viteazul Square you can see Beauty and the Beast dancing, being the first time in Romania that the characters come to life with the help of lights and artificial intelligence," Lia Olguţa Vasilescu announced.

In Bucharest, the Christmas Market is set to open on November 29.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Lia Olguta Vasilescu)

