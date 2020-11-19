Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count remains above 10,000

Romania added 10,108 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 393,851 on Thursday, November 19, according to the daily report.

The new cases were recorded out of 36,963 tests carried out over the same period.

Bucharest reported most cases (1,473), followed by Cluj county (734). Six counties reported more than 400 cases each: Argeș (446), Constanța (484), Iași (409), Ilfov (441), Mureș (401), and Prahova (424). More than 300 infections were reported in Sibiu county (361) and Timiș (363). Eight other counties added more than 200 cases each.

Bucharest had an incidence rate of 5.66 per 1,000 inhabitants, while in Sibiu county it stood at 9.06, the highest in the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, 269,590 patients have recovered.

The death toll went up to 9,596 after 167 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. Two of them were aged between 30 and 39, eight between 40 and 49, 13 between 50 and 59, 41 between 60 and 69, 59 between 70 and 79, and 44 were older than 80. Of these, 160 had previous medical conditions.

A total of 13,447 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,131 to intensive care units.

So far, 3,808,279 tests were carried out at a national level, 36,963 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 48,140 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 13,281 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 79,434 people were under quarantine at home, and 19 under institutionalized quarantine.

