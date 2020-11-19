Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 13:55
Social

Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count remains above 10,000

19 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania added 10,108 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 393,851 on Thursday, November 19, according to the daily report

The new cases were recorded out of 36,963 tests carried out over the same period. 

Bucharest reported most cases (1,473), followed by Cluj county (734). Six counties reported more than 400 cases each: Argeș (446), Constanța (484), Iași (409), Ilfov (441), Mureș (401), and Prahova (424). More than 300 infections were reported in Sibiu county (361) and Timiș (363). Eight other counties added more than 200 cases each. 

Bucharest had an incidence rate of 5.66 per 1,000 inhabitants, while in Sibiu county it stood at 9.06, the highest in the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, 269,590 patients have recovered.

The death toll went up to 9,596 after 167 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. Two of them were aged between 30 and 39, eight between 40 and 49, 13 between 50 and 59, 41 between 60 and 69, 59 between 70 and 79, and 44 were older than 80. Of these, 160 had previous medical conditions. 

A total of 13,447 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,131 to intensive care units.

So far, 3,808,279 tests were carried out at a national level, 36,963 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 48,140 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 13,281 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 79,434 people were under quarantine at home, and 19 under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 13:55
Social

Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count remains above 10,000

19 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania added 10,108 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 393,851 on Thursday, November 19, according to the daily report

The new cases were recorded out of 36,963 tests carried out over the same period. 

Bucharest reported most cases (1,473), followed by Cluj county (734). Six counties reported more than 400 cases each: Argeș (446), Constanța (484), Iași (409), Ilfov (441), Mureș (401), and Prahova (424). More than 300 infections were reported in Sibiu county (361) and Timiș (363). Eight other counties added more than 200 cases each. 

Bucharest had an incidence rate of 5.66 per 1,000 inhabitants, while in Sibiu county it stood at 9.06, the highest in the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, 269,590 patients have recovered.

The death toll went up to 9,596 after 167 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. Two of them were aged between 30 and 39, eight between 40 and 49, 13 between 50 and 59, 41 between 60 and 69, 59 between 70 and 79, and 44 were older than 80. Of these, 160 had previous medical conditions. 

A total of 13,447 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,131 to intensive care units.

So far, 3,808,279 tests were carried out at a national level, 36,963 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 48,140 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 13,281 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 79,434 people were under quarantine at home, and 19 under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains